Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Decreases By 94.9%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ONXXF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

