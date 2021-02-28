Short Interest in OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP) Expands By 4,875.0%

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 4,875.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OWCP opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. OWC Pharmaceutical Research has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Company Profile

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., engages in the research and development of cannabis-based medical products. It develops cannabis-based medical products for the treatment of various conditions, including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, and fibromyalgia.

