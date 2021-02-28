Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Drops By 94.1%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PGUUF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.
About Prosegur Cash
