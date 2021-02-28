Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Drops By 94.1%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PGUUF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

