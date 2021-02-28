Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Expands By 1,117.9%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a growth of 1,117.9% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 34,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,348.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,472.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

