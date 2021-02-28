Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Increases By 18,200.0%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 18,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMEV opened at $0.00 on Friday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

