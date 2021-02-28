Short Interest in South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Increases By 12,333.3%

South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 12,333.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of STSBF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. South Star Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Get South Star Mining alerts:

South Star Mining Company Profile

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.