Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Expands By 6,500.0%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 6,500.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $3.10 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from $3.85 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

