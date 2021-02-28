Short Interest in Strategic Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STQN) Decreases By 90.9%

Strategic Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STQN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STQN opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Strategic Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
About Strategic Acquisitions
