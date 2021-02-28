Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Drops By 90.8%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.43% of Taitron Components worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 7.63. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

