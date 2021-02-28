Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Drops By 85.0%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the January 28th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.