Short Interest in Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Grows By 5,700.0%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TNRG opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Thunder Energies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

About Thunder Energies

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

