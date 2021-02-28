Short Interest in Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Grows By 5,700.0%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TNRG opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Thunder Energies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
About Thunder Energies
