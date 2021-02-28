Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Increases By 97,100.0%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 97,100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGHI opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. Touchpoint Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

