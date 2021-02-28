Short Interest in Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Drops By 89.6%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TKLS stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. Trutankless has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.57.

About Trutankless

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

