Short Interest in Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Drops By 89.6%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TKLS stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. Trutankless has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.57.
About Trutankless
