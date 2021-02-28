Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Drops By 90.3%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the January 28th total of 736,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,826,000 after buying an additional 375,722 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 494,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

