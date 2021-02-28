Short Interest in Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPOR) Drops By 85.8%

Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPOR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the January 28th total of 444,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,641,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPOR opened at $0.00 on Friday. Vapor Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Vapor Group Company Profile

Vapor Group, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

