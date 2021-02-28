Short Interest in Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Increases By 18,300.0%

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 18,300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of WKULF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Weekend Unlimited Industries has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Get Weekend Unlimited Industries alerts:

About Weekend Unlimited Industries

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Weekend Unlimited Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weekend Unlimited Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.