Short Interest in Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Increases By 18,300.0%

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 18,300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of WKULF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Weekend Unlimited Industries has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
About Weekend Unlimited Industries
Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Weekend Unlimited Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weekend Unlimited Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.