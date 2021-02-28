Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Drops By 94.0%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the January 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.66 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBRBY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

