ShowHand 24-Hour Volume Reaches $484.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a market cap of $41,389.01 and $484.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ShowHand

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

