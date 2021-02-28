SHPING (SHPING) Price Up 20.1% This Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One SHPING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $112,150.30 and approximately $17,102.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00776281 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00030532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00030044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039593 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

