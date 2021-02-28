SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0437

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $830,452.19 and $2,674.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,253.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.11 or 0.03133729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00364198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.44 or 0.01017480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00489668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.28 or 0.00391750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00242797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00022842 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,009,494 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

