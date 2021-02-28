Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post $28.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.04 million to $28.98 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $27.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $108.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.61 million to $108.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $124.64 million, with estimates ranging from $122.42 million to $126.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

SAMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

SAMG stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

