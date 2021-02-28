Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Tops $0.0397 on Top Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 61.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $105,607.46 and approximately $76.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004996 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,661,643 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

