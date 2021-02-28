SingularDTV Trading 34.8% Lower This Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $568,468.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.00731220 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00027784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00030489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039023 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SNGLS is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.