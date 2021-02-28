SingularityNET (AGI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.20 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $170.65 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00792640 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00030097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00030525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041373 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,056,095 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

