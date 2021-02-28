Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SVKEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, January 29th.

SVKEF remained flat at $$11.60 during trading on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

