Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Holdings Trimmed by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for approximately 1.9% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $36.60 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

