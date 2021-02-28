Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Tops $37.34 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $37.34 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00004280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00454348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00075527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.80 or 0.00469471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206398 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

