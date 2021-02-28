Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

SNBR stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

