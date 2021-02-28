SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 6.60.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

