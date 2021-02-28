Small Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $922,257.00

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $922,257.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 51% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.00487016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00073310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00078539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.00470033 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00193595 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

