SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,108,542 shares of company stock worth $85,030,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SMART Global by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,347 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

