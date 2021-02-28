SmartCash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $127,428.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $127,428.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.23 or 0.03114633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00358244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.54 or 0.01012605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.92 or 0.00467807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00385459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00239158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00022456 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.