Smartshare 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $98,060.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $869,302.32 and approximately $98,060.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00132472 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

