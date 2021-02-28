Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,970 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

