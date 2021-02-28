Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADUS opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,085.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,173 shares of company stock worth $51,923,962. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

