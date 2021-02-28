Smith Asset Management Group LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $200,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $233.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day moving average is $224.64. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $246.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

