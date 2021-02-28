Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 13,640 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.