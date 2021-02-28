Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 1,550 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $43,965,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 439.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after buying an additional 133,539 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $14,505,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $13,394,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $162.43 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $177.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

