Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 7,950 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

NYSE:DG opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

