Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNN opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

