Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

SNN opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

