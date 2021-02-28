Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the January 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SNMRY stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Snam has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

