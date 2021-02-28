Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the January 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SNMRY stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Snam has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.
Snam Company Profile
Recommended Story: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.