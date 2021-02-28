SnowGem (XSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000775 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

