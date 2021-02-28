SnowSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $50.20 or 0.00112751 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $1.86 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00461404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00074240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00076516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00080198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.32 or 0.00472402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00202018 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.