Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the January 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.62.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SDXAY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.