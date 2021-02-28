Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Short Interest Up 1,598.6% in February

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 1,598.6% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SAII opened at $11.41 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79.

In other Software Acquisition Group Inc. II news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $2,521,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAII. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $7,760,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,985,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,446,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

