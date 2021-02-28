Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Short Interest Up 1,598.6% in February

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 1,598.6% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ SAII opened at $11.41 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79.
In other Software Acquisition Group Inc. II news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $2,521,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II
Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.