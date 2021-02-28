Solana Trading Up 32% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Solana has a market cap of $3.66 billion and $327.64 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.97 or 0.00029958 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00790138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00030471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,174.94 or 0.04665482 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

Buying and Selling Solana

