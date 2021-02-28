SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $298.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

