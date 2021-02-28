SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up about 3.1% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $298.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

