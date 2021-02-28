Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE:SON traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.57. 429,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.21.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

